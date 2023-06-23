New homeowner fires family and uses niece's tuition money to hire painting company.

Someone has one of those huge skeletons out wearing Uncle Sam's clothes. It’s f#*king awesome. My dad and brother immediately started b%tching and moaning about 'what an eyesore' it is, how they would be furious if I were their neighbor, etc.

I told them that I f%#king talked to my neighbors, and they loved the color and HATED how it was painted now. They said that it didn’t make 'any sense' to paint it purple because by the time I’m ready to 'upgrade,' it’ll kill the resell value.

I said that I was not renting from the next owner. This is my house, and I want it done purple, and if they aren’t going to shut up about my paint choice, I don’t need their help.