New mom asks mom to come over while husband is home so she can shower, 'you don't even try.' AITA?

"AITA for having my mom come over so I could take a shower while she watched my newborn?"

My husband and I had a baby 2 weeks ago. She is strictly breastfed and not only does she cluster feed but she also just finds comfort in being close to me. Therefore, there's not much I can do without her and more often than not, I'm completely okay with that.

But one thing this does mean is that I don't get to shower by myself. I've showered once by myself since having her and it only lasted long enough for me to soap up before she was crying and my husband was bringing her in to me. I think I literally had all of 2-3 minutes.