New mom backs out of wedding last minute because of HFMD; AITA?

Properly RSVPing to a wedding is important, as many couples have to pay for a certain amount of food, drinks, and decor many months before the big day...

So, when a conflicted new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As%hole" about backing out of a wedding with short notice, people were ready to weigh in on this etiquette drama.

AITA for not attending my friend's wedding at the last minute?

I (30F) am meant to attend my friend's (31F) sister's (29F) wedding the weekend ( 2 days from now).

I have genuinely been looking forward to this. I have bought 4 different dresses (excessive I know but I couldn’t decide), new shoes, bag and accessories, all just for this wedding.

I was excited to celebrate the day with friends, and more selfishly, it was going to be my first time away from my young daughter. I love my daughter, but I was enjoying the thought of not being solely at her beck and call for a couple of days.