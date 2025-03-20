New mom bans MIL from being alone with the baby after what she did, 'I COMPLETELY lost it.' AITA?

I completely lost it. I took my baby from her arms and told her to leave immediately. She started screaming, saying she was just trying to help and that I was being ungrateful. When Kyle came home, he was furious at his mom but said I might have overreacted by kicking her out so abruptly.

Since then, Tremaine has been playing the victim to the whole family, saying I "humiliated" her and that I’m keeping her from her grandson. Some family members are saying I should apologize and let her see the baby again, but I don’t trust her anymore. So am I the ahole?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

CptKUSSCryAllTheTime said: