New mom breastfeeds in front of husband's friends on video game night, 'he told me to stop.' AITA?

My husband and his friends noticed me but his friends just looked over and just continued what they were doing and my husband looked pissed and he came into the kitchen and whispered to me to please don’t breastfeed right now right here. I told him I was hungry and this is our home and I don’t need to cover up. He kept pleading with me to just go back upstairs.

I told him to shut the f-ck up. He got pissed off, and told me doing that around his friends is weird. His friends obviously heard this and they were all awkwardly listening. I was so pissed off and upset I just went back into the room and just waited for everyone to go home.