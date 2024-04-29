New mom kicks baby's father out of the hospital room, 'put the TV away or leave.' AITA?

I told him while they’re here visiting for him to go bring his TV back home and install the car seat so when they discharge us we will be all set. After a few hours my family leaves, and I text him to tell him he is welcome to come back if he would like.

Around 20 minutes later he’s walking back into my room, carrying his TV. We start arguing about how I already told him he is not having that in my room and he starts yelling at me saying that I don’t make the rules and that I should be grateful that he wants to be there for our son but instead I’m trying to make him miserable.