New mom refuses to give her mom a 'grandmother experience' with baby, 'I don't trust her.' AITA?

Oof. No. She has this imaginary vision of what being a grandma is and she will take anything from you to get it. Listen to your internal voice, and tell her no.

Away-Elephant-4323 said:

I understand she wants to be a part of his life which is great! But she needs to understand you need time with him yourself to learn and parent in your own way, without having her constantly giving suggestions, everyone’s parenting is different she needs to let you breathe a bit, she can still be in his life without acting like his mother though that’s your job.

Flatulent_Opposum said: