New mom refuses to visit MIL after she body-shames her, 'I didn't think she would be so mean.' AITA?

I felt a bit hurt but let it slide once again. The final straw was when my husband was talking to her casually about my wanting to start going on runs again and how we were planning on making it work since our baby is very attached to me.

She very loudly said “you’re thinking about trying to run? Shouldn’t you start with walking?” His whole family was in the room and looked at me waiting for my answer. I am an avid runner who only stopped due to my pregnancy, and her comment really hurt.

When I was a teenager I had really bad body issues, one that I am still struggling with. Comments on my body or physical abilities are hurtful to hear, and she is someone who I knew talked about peoples bodies behind their backs, but I didn’t think she would be so mean to my face. I am not skinny by any means, but live a healthy and active lifestyle so weight should not be my concern.