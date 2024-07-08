New mom says she 'didn't realize she could love a person this much' in front of fiancé. AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for saying I didn’t realize I could 'love a person this much' in front of my fiancé after having our baby?"

I gave birth a few weeks ago, to our daughter. As I held her for the first time and looked into her eyes I said “I didn’t realize I could love a person this much” and cried. She is perfect and beautiful. My mom looked at me and said that feeling never goes away (which made us both ugly cry lol). It was a really special moment.

My fiancé was quite but smiled, but later privately said he was hurt. He said he loved us both the same, and me saying that made it seem like I loved our daughter more than him. I just gave him a “are you f--ing serious” look and he dropped it, but yesterday he brought it up again.