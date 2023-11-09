New mom tell in-laws they have 'boundary issues,' bans them from seeing newborn. AITA?

After baby was born we told them not to kiss baby. Baby is 2 weeks old, FIL kisses baby. We tell him not to kiss baby and he says it's not a big deal. 4 days later we see them again, FIL kisses baby on the face and I cause a scene, take the baby, and leave their house. Inlaws and husband say I overreacted and disrespected them. We didn't go back for 2 months.

Now the baby is about 3 months old and I agree to take the baby back for a visit. FIL holds the baby until she needs to eat. The baby is exclusively breastfed. As I'm feeding her, FIL says "no more boobie once she starts teething." I feel it isn't his place to tell me how or what to feed my baby.