New mom tells husband, 'you absolutely ruined the birth of our child.' AITA? 'He even took a selfie.'

I (F28) just gave birth to our first child, and what should have been one of the most beautiful moments of my life was completely ruined by my husband (M30). To start, he was late getting to the hospital because he forgot the go-bag, even though we'd packed it weeks in advance.
Then, when I was in active labor, he spent most of his time on his phone—not to comfort me, but to update friends and family with play-by-play texts. He even took a selfie with me mid-contraction.
At one point, he left the delivery room to get food without telling anyone, and I had to go through some of the most intense moments alone. When he finally came back, he was more concerned about his fries getting cold than the fact that I was about to push our baby out.
After the birth, instead of being present with me and our newborn, he was complaining about how tired he was because he didn’t sleep well on the hospital couch. I snapped and told him that he absolutely ruined the birth experience for me. Now, he’s upset, saying I’m overreacting and being ungrateful. AITA?
evadhud said:
NTA. This reminds me of the video of the guy asking his wife, who had a baby four days earlier, to make a Sunday roast for his parents. Good luck, OP. Get him to counseling. And I'm not even going to get into "ungrateful." WTF.
McDerby said:
Wow, you have two babies...NTA! I'm sorry your man is such a wimp.
Firm-Occasion2092 said:
NTA. I don't think you should expect much from him for the actual parenting part if this is how he acts.
Jerseygirl2468 said:
NTA and good luck. Not a good sign of the future.
Narrow_Guava_6239 said:
I swear I’ve either read this story before, or it’s becoming too common. Either way, NTA.
Jam-jammer said:
NTA. Apparently you made a baby with a man-child. If you had a son, please try to raise him to NOT be like that.