New mom tells husband, 'you absolutely ruined the birth of our child.' AITA? 'He even took a selfie.'

"AITA for telling my husband that he absolutely ruined the birth of our child?"

I (F28) just gave birth to our first child, and what should have been one of the most beautiful moments of my life was completely ruined by my husband (M30). To start, he was late getting to the hospital because he forgot the go-bag, even though we'd packed it weeks in advance.

Then, when I was in active labor, he spent most of his time on his phone—not to comfort me, but to update friends and family with play-by-play texts. He even took a selfie with me mid-contraction.

At one point, he left the delivery room to get food without telling anyone, and I had to go through some of the most intense moments alone. When he finally came back, he was more concerned about his fries getting cold than the fact that I was about to push our baby out.