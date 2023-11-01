New mom tells husband she needs to talk to 'overbearing' MIL about baby. 'She flipped out on me.' AITA?

QUIETLY gather legal documents for yourself and the baby. Do your best to not let your husband or in-laws get their hands on a birth certificate. If your husband and/or his parents have citizenship in another country, quite likely they are planning to take the baby there and you will never see him again.

QUIETLY see an attorney and find out the best options to get away and keep custody. Give the exact words they used about taking the baby and raising him separately. Take the most extreme legal measures you can, to keep them from having any visitation with the baby. They will take him if they can.

AnonMSme1 said: