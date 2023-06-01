New mom tells husband's aunt to 'get out NOW' for criticizing bond with cat; AITA?

While pets can be an important member of the family, when people start claiming that their dogs and cats are 'their children,' it can be a little awkward...

If claiming to be a 'dog mom,' makes you happy then there's no harm in proudly wearing the 'puppy parent' T-shirt, but what do you do when your family members starting criticizing your obsession with your fur-baby?

So, when a new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her cat, people were invested.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my husband’s aunt out of the house for criticizing my bond with my cat after having a baby?

Hey everyone, I find myself in need of some judgment since my family is divided and I still think I’m not the Ah. I'm looking for your honest opinions to help me assess if I was in the wrong here.