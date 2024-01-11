New mom tells 'snarky' mother-in-law to 'get out' and 'learn some respect.' AITA?

I very well could be overreacting here and depending on the opinions, I will apologize if needed. I gave birth to my husband and I's first (and last) baby 3 months ago. We are both 30. My MIL is 56.

Since I gave birth I have grown to hate this woman because of her unwanted opinions on parenting my daughter. Like coming here and telling me I "can't" pick my daughter up when she's crying because the baby is apparently just "playing me" and I'm "going to regret it" when my daughter becomes a velcro kid who won't leave me alone.

She said that when my daughter was a week old. Got pissed at me for ignoring her and picking up my daughter anyways and left after shaking her head. Started bringing clothes here for my daughter that were very obviously boys (dark blue+dark red outfits that said stuff like "daddies little dude" or had trucks all over it). When I commented on it I was given a snarky "she doesn't know what she's wearing so I don't see why you care. Seems like a weird thing to be bothered by.

It's free clothes, you should be thankful." (But the thing is, she knowingly went out and bought this shit. It's not like it was hand-me-downs or something, which would have been more acceptable in my eyes). Started saying my baby looks nothing like me and just like her dad (I have red hair and blue eyes, my daughter has strawberry blonde and blue eyes- my husband has black hair and brown eyes).