'AITA for SCREAMING at my new neighbor after she hosed down my 6-year-old daughter?'

So I (30f) have a 6year old daughter. My kid is super quiet and her absolute favorite thing to do is draw with chalk on our own driveway. She never goes near the property line.
Last week, a new neighbor moved in next door. This neighbor seems to hate noise and kids. Yesterday, my daughter was drawing a big rainbow on our driveway. The neighbor marched over and told me that my kid needs to stop using chalk right away bcoz the chalk dust is floating over and ruining the paint job on her new car.
I told the neighbor that is impossible. Her car is parked way over on her side, and my daughter is just playing in her own space. The neighbor rolled her eyes and stomped off, I thought that was the end of it.
Today, I was sitting on the porch watching my kid draw. Suddenly, the neighbor comes out with her garden hose. Without a single word, she points it directly at our driveway and turns it on full blast. The water completely washed away my daughter's drawing, and it soaked her shoes and pants. My kid started crying immediately.
I saw her. I ran over and screamed at the neighbor. The neighbor just smirked and said she was cleaning the dust off her property and if my daughter got in the way, that is my fault for not controlling my kid.
I called the neighbor an entitled bully and told her to stay away from my family or I would call the police. The neighbor retreated, but later she posted on our neighborhood facebook group saying I am a hysterical neighbor who lets my kid vandalize the street. Some neighbors who were not there are taking her side because the neighbor played the victim so well.
My husband thinks I should have handled it calmly to keep the peace since the neighbor is new. But you've got to understand, my kid was soaked and crying. So, AITA for screaming at her?
Next time you see the neighbour get your hose, spray her from head-to-toes and say you were worried she had some chalk dust on her.
Western-Reaction6858 (OP)
Honestly Im so tempted to do this. She really needs a taste of her own medicine. If chalk dust is a threat to her car, then surely she would not mind a little rinse, right?
I know that it may sound extreme, but you definitely should file a police report at the very minimum to have documentation. It may seem like overkill, but that reaction from your neighbor was absolutely not normal.
Also, sit down right now and write out a timeline of the events with absolutely no emotion attached. Date and time of as many things as you can remember. Neighbor said this I said this. Neighbor did this action. Neighbor walked away. Etc.
Then take that and also post it in your group or wherever the heck she is doing this and tag her in it. Flat out make sure that people know exactly what is going on and that you want to give an accurate and detailed description of what occurred.
Whatever you do, do not escalate emotionally or call her names or do any of that. That will just be feeding into her narrative. From here, as others have suggested, make sure that you are getting cameras all around your property.
Western-Reaction6858 (OP)
This is actually really helpful. I was so upset that I did not even think about a police report, but you are right, spraying a child with a hose is definitely not normal. Im going to order some cameras tonight and start writing that timeline now while its still fresh. I hate the drama, but i have to protect my kid. Thanks for this.
You’ve got a demon living next door. They live causing toxic drama and playing the victim. First you need cameras. EVERYWHERE. Including for your front door. Second. Keep all communications short and informal. They’ll be baiting you every chance they get.
This was assault. And unfortunately you can’t prove it. Their goal is have you become a screaming mess while they laugh in your face. Dont fall for it. Then, if you’ve got a concrete driveway, paint a colorful hopscotch and little bike track on it. For your daughter.
Western-Reaction6858 (OP)
It really does feel like living next to a demon. Seeing my daughter soaked and crying just broke me, and i hate that shes twisted it to make me look like the bad guy online. Im definitely getting those cameras installed asap. I wont let her bully us out of our own space.
When you’ve painted the driveway, invite the neighborhood kids over for a bbq. Make this point. Do not engage her in any way WHATSOEVER. Not even a glance. Once the cameras are in she doesn’t exist.
Diarise EVERYTHING. At some point you will most likely have to go to court. You’re going to need documentation of what is going on. When she’s not getting the attention she wants she’ll overplay her hand. You need to be ready for it.
I really feel this response should be higher up. Solid advice all the way round.
Western-Reaction6858 (OP)
thank u so much for saying that. i felt like i was losing my mind when the neighbors started taking her side on facebook. i did not even think before i started yelling, i just saw my kid soaking wet and crying and i snapped. im definitely going to keep a record of everything she does from now on.
Calm for someone coming at your child yes. Have you got camera footage or do your neigbour opposite you have any? I would be getting that saved. And call the police to have it recorded that she came at your child. Also take the child to the doctors.
Western-Reaction6858 (OP)
This! I did not even think about the neighbor across the street. Im pretty sure they have a ring camera. Im going to go over there as soon as my husband gets home to see if they caught it. I was so mad i could not even think straight, but you’re right, I need proof.