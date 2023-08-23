Newly engaged woman causes drama by wearing her ring to a wedding; AITA?

Everyone knows that wedding etiquette 101 includes refraining from the color white and stealing the spotlight away from the couple getting married, but are new engagement rings also banned?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As&hole' about 'stealing attention' by wearing her new ring to a wedding (and therefore announcing her engagement to some guests) people were dying for the dramatic details.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for wearing my new engagement ring to a wedding?

My friend recently got married, and had a small-ish wedding ceremony of about 30 people. Since it was such a small ceremony, I was at least acquainted with pretty much everyone there, and friends with a large fraction of the people.

A couple weeks before my friend's wedding, my now fiancé (yay!) proposed. I'm a pretty private person, so apart from my immediate family and a couple closest friends I didn't tell anymore.