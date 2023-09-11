Newlywed refuses to remove brother's ex from wedding photos, 'they can pay for it.'

Nobody wants a random person they'll never see again smiling in every single one of their wedding photos, but sometimes it's unavoidable...

So, when a conflicted newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As%hole" about their brother's request to photoshop their wedding photos, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA for telling my parents and brother that if they wanted his ex removed from my wedding pictures they had to pay for it?

My brother goes through women like I go through socks. I gave him a plus-one for my wedding two years ago. He brought his girlfriend of that time.

When we were doing the family pictures he wanted his girlfriend in the pictures. I said we could do some with her and some without.

He got mad that I allowed my sister to have her fiance in all the pictures and my other brother was allowed to have his boyfriend of five years but that I had the audacity to exclude his girlfriend of the week.