Newlywed refuses to remove brother's ex from wedding photos, 'they can pay for it.'

So, when a conflicted newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As%hole" about their brother's request to photoshop their wedding photos, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My brother goes through women like I go through socks. I gave him a plus-one for my wedding two years ago. He brought his girlfriend of that time.
When we were doing the family pictures he wanted his girlfriend in the pictures. I said we could do some with her and some without.
He got mad that I allowed my sister to have her fiance in all the pictures and my other brother was allowed to have his boyfriend of five years but that I had the audacity to exclude his girlfriend of the week.
My parents said that they didn't want any fighting and to just include her. They were paying for everything so I said fine. She isn't in all our pictures. Just the ones with our family and both families.
Now my brother is engaged and we had the family over last weekend. His fiancee saw our wedding picture on the wall and got into a fight with my brother. He never told her that he had been in a serious relationship with her nemesis.
He tried explaining that they only dated a very short while. She called bullsh^t because she was included in the family picture.
She asked to see our wedding album. Sure enough the girl was in multiple pictures with the family and the in-laws.
My brother finally calmed her down but has asked me to take down the picture or have his ex removed.
I said that it was expensive so he would have to pay for it. He tried complaining to our parents.
They said that I was being childish. I reminded them that they were the ones who insisted I give in to him. I said that they were welcome to pay for the editing.
They said I was a jerk and that they already paid for the pictures once.
gremfree said:
Sounds like you saw something like this coming and suggested not having her in every picture. He insisted, now he's trying to make it your problem. Too bad for him - NTA.
elsie78 said:
NTA. You're right, this is their doing and they can pay for it if they want. Had they not pressured you in the first place, he wouldn't be in this situation. Notice - not YOUR situation, this is his issue to deal with.
atealein said:
NTA. They already paid for the pictures once - and these are the pictures you got and they should be happy with.
International_Set522 said:
NTA. He was probably trying to lie to that other girl about how important she was to him. And your parents should not have interfered.
AlisonPoole98 said:
NTA just going along with things to appease his girlfriend is what created this situation in the first place so why would you do it again? Its not your or anybody else's responsibility to appease her, that's on him.