'Nice guy' asks if it's okay to make the girl he likes fail test so he can tutor her.

Everyone knows that guy that complains that girls don't want to date him because he's a 'nice guy.' On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one of these 'nice guys' reveals his plan to make the girl he likes to fall in love with him.
AITA for putting mistakes in my shared Google doc notes
I(21M) am taking Organic Chemistry I. Needless to say; the class is incredibly tough. Luckily, I have been studying since day one, so I am doing alright in the class. I am taking the course with a group of friends, so to help them out, I shared the personal notes I took in class with them via a Google doc and encouraged them to invite anyone they know.
Recently, one of my friends invited a friend of theirs, let's call her Jess(20F), who I've never really interacted with, but I have a massive crush on. I think she and I would make a great couple, but she's not really into sensitive smart guys because, on her Instagram, I see all her stories show her out with really jock-like men.