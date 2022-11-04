'Nice guy' asks if it's okay to make the girl he likes fail test so he can tutor her.

Everyone knows that guy that complains that girls don't want to date him because he's a 'nice guy.' On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one of these 'nice guys' reveals his plan to make the girl he likes to fall in love with him.

AITA for putting mistakes in my shared Google doc notes

So far does seem like a pretty nice guy.

I(21M) am taking Organic Chemistry I. Needless to say; the class is incredibly tough. Luckily, I have been studying since day one, so I am doing alright in the class. I am taking the course with a group of friends, so to help them out, I shared the personal notes I took in class with them via a Google doc and encouraged them to invite anyone they know.

You can be jock-like while also being sensitive and smart.