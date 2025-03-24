'Nice guy' plans to stop talking to coworker after she says she 'just wants to be friends.' AITA?

You’re the one who tried to move this over to something else. Saying friends don’t buy each other lunch or pay for event tickets is completely untrue, I went out with one of my girlfriends the other day and she paid for the movie tickets and I bought dinner, that’s a completely normal thing for female friends to do.

And just as a side note do you have any idea how hurtful it is to be put into the “f zone," that place where you think you have a true and genuine friendship and then it turns out that he doesn’t want anything to do with you if you won’t be intimate with him? Yeah that’s what you just said to her, basically told her she didn’t have any value in your life if she wouldn’t spread her legs. Women are not vending machines where you put in kindness and intimacy falls out. YTA.