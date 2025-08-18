'AITA for calling my 'niece' a little psychopath and refusing to let her hold my baby?'

And you weren't bullying a child. You were explaining to another adult why you will not let a child who has previously dropped and hurt your other small child hold a newborn. She dismissed your concerns and you said something mean about that child--but you didn't say it to her or in her presence.

Left_Set_5610

NTA. If it was one incident, that could be pardoned. This is a pattern.

If you wanted to choose peace. You can say you don’t want any children holding your baby.