'AITA for “snubbing” my niece for flower girl and choosing my dog instead?' UPDATED

Allergies, getting jumped on in nice clothes, being scared of dogs, someone having to watch it, take it to the bathroom, feed it. Are you really going to ask someone to be a dogsitter and a guest? Do you think you will want to be distracted at your own wedding taking care of your dog?

You say it is trained but can you guarantee 100% that it won't do something given the crowd of strangers? Is the venue even pet friendly? Put the twins in the wedding together and leave the dog at home.

Later that day, she shared this update: