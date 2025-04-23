Niece gets ultimatum: 'get over not being invited to my wedding OR stop coming over.' AITA?

Look, I get that it might have hurt her feelings to not be able to come. MOST of the family didn’t come. But to claim that she has trauma over a wedding invitation is ridiculous. This wasn’t a week long vacation where the entire family gathered together for hours of bonding every day. It was a 4 hour event.

But I’ve finally had enough of her whining over it. She brought it up AGAIN when she was over a few weeks ago. She mentioned how her friends went somewhere without her because she had another obligation and she touched her chest and said how much it “hurt her abandonment trauma” and gave me a pointed look.