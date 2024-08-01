'AITA for telling my niece why I've kept a distance from her and her parents?' UPDATED

NTA. As someone in a family who likes to keep secrets, thank you for telling the truth. She deserved to know it and she will appreciate it in the long run. It also gave her understanding on why her uncle treated her so differently, which clearly has plagued her.

I’m sure her parents are upset to be caught in their lies for the second time in nearly two decades but they are THEIR LIES. They are responsible for their lies and the consequences of them. They should have told their own daughter first. Someone was going to tell her eventually, inside or outside the family.

Edit/small update:

For those asking why it was so hard for me to look at Lily all those years, here's a couple of reasons to sum it up: