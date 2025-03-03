'AITA for cutting ties with my niece and family after she pranked me with laxatives at a family event?'

A few hours after eating, I started feeling horrible. I thought I was just having a stomach ache, but it quickly escalated into something much worse. I had to leave the event early, and when I got home, I spent the rest of the night in the bathroom.

It was a complete nightmare. Bloated stomach, flatulance, explosive diarrhea. I didn’t even realize what had happened until the next day when I got a message from my sister asking how I was doing.

At that point, I realized what had gone down. My niece had pranked me with laxatives. And what made it worse was that she seemed completely unbothered by it when I confronted her. She laughed it off like it was no big deal and even said, “It was just a joke! You can take a joke, right?”