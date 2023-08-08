Niece restores aunt's vintage Barbie for collection, then 'unrestores' it; AITA?

Vintage toys can be beautiful when they're properly preserved, but unless you take the time to restore them, that Barbie from 1965 will probably look like she had a rough night at the club...

So, when a conflicted niece and doll collector decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her aunt's vintage Barbie, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for “unrestoring” my aunt’s Barbie?

My mom and aunt had a handful of Barbie dolls (5) from when they were kids in the 80s. They’ve been played with by me and my 3 cousins over the years, so they were in quite rough shape.

At the time, they were all in my grandparent’s toy box at their house. However, about 6 months ago, they called my mom and my aunt to let them know they were getting rid of all their old toys, and if they wanted any, they should come and collect them.