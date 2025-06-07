'AITA for not bringing my niece shopping after she was extremely rude/mean to me, even if she 'apologized'?'

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

PavlovaToes

NTA, I think 13 is old enough to understand right from wrong and this will be a good life lesson for your niece, she can learn that her words and actions have consequences. She doesn't regret what she said, she just regrets that it ruined her shopping spree.

TrainerHonest2695

Exactly. “I said I was sorry!” Is what every bully says when they get called out. Spoiler: they’re only sorry they got caught/called out, not for the actual offense. Mean girls suck, and they’ll see consequences of being a stinker if they keep it up.

