"AITA for telling my wife our nieces/nephews shouldn’t blow out candles at everyone’s birthday?"

Before I get annihilated in the comments just hear me out. My wife and I have two nieces and one nephew who are 5-6 years old. For the past several years, it has been a “family tradition” that the kids get to blow out the candles first at anyone’s birthday party whether it is mine, their parents, grandparents, etc.

The kids will demand to blow out the candles first before the actual birthday person. If they do not, a deluge of crying and screaming will follow. At first, it was a fun and cute when they were really little but now as they have gotten older their attitudes about it have gotten way worse.