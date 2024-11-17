'AITA for going no contact with my in-laws after my husband passed away because they kept excluding my autistic son?'

At first, I tried to be understanding. I knew they were grieving too, so I went over when I could. But every single time, they insisted I come alone. When I asked if I could bring my son, they’d make excuses, like, “He’s probably better off at home where he’s comfortable,” or "It’s just easier without him right now."

They never made any effort to visit him, call to check on him, or even ask how he was doing. It felt like they didn’t care about him at all. The final straw was when I suggested they come over to visit us instead.