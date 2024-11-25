Woman's cousin lies to husband about her supposed affair; 'If your marriage was strong, this wouldn't be an issue.' AITA?

"AITA for going no contact with my cousin after she lied to my husband saying I cheated?"

Civil-Perception4429

I (27F) just cut off my cousin (28F) who I used to be super close with, and now my family’s divided over it. Honestly, I don’t even know what to think anymore.

So, a few weeks ago, my husband (30M) started acting really weird. He was being distant, barely talking to me, and even started sleeping on the couch a few nights. Every time I asked him what was wrong, he’d just say he was stressed from work. I figured he’d talk to me when he was ready, but it just kept getting worse.