'AITA for Going No Contact with My Parents After They Suggested I Give Up My Disabled Son for Adoption and Divorce My Husband?'

But apparently, my parents see it very differently. They’ve never really approved of my husband, mostly because he doesn’t have some fancy career or come from the “right” kind of family.

They’ve always made these subtle little digs over the years, little comments about how I “could have done better” or how “hard” it must be with my son. I let it slide because they’re my parents, and I figured they just didn’t understand.

But recently, I found out from my cousin that my parents were saying even worse things behind my back, things that honestly made my stomach drop. My cousin overheard them saying that I should "consider my options," which apparently means giving up my son for adoption and divorcing my husband.