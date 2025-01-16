'AITA because my friend is a 'package deal' with her husband so I uninvited her from Galentine's Day?'

"AITA for not letting my friends husband come to my Galentine’s party?"

Fluffyycatt writes:

One of my (29/F) best friends (32/F) got married last spring. Since she got married, we mostly do group hangouts with her husband (38/M), my partner, and some other friends, which is totally fine and fun!

I have a Galentine’s party every year for my girlfriends—usually about 4-5 of us. We all bring an appetizer, have wine, play some games, etc. I texted the group to let them know, and everyone responded.

My friend messaged me privately to say that if her husband can’t come, she can’t come, and she asked if he could come with her. I normally would welcome him, but no one else’s husband or boyfriend will be there, and it just isn’t that kind of party lol.