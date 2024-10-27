'AITA for not letting my daughter have her stepdad walk her down the aisle?' UPDATED

My ex wife and her husband also came over so they could all discuss it as a family. My sister happened to be there too, and she stayed to support me, which helped me keep my calm. When they arrives, things only got more tense. My daughter told them she no longer wanted me paying for the wedding and asked if they could step in instead.

I knew this was a very bad idea and knew it would not end well. I knew she would reject it but it would break my daughter's heart. I thought my ex wife will do it in a smart way so my daughter is not hurt but My ex wife flat-out said she couldn’t pay because she was saving for her son’s college fund (her son from a marriage before her current husband).