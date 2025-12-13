'AITA for no longer sending my dad money out of my paychecks because I found out he moved a woman and her kids in with him?'

I told dad I knew and he told me he didn't see why it was such a big deal. I told him I was taking care of him, my dad, not some strangers. He told me they're not strangers and one day they will be my family. I told him I'm not supporting all of these people. He asked if I'd leave him struggling worse than before and I told him that wasn't my problem.

I said I took care of him because I loved him but it was time he learned to stand on his own two feet and I asked if he even cared whether I was doing okay or not, because expecting me to support someone else's family at 20 was insane. I told him there was going to be no more money.