Woman's temporary favor becomes a 2.5-year nightmare of housing her unemployed ex. AITA?

She feels like because we are not toxic, have healthy communication and get along for the most part that she doesn’t see why I can’t just continue to help her out until she is stable enough to do so on her own.

She often gets emotional and upset about the reality of having to figure out her living situation in the next few months and reminds me that if it were her in my shoes she would continue to help her ex for as long as they needed.

I can fully understand her fear but it’s been almost 2 and a half years of me supporting her and I really need to know if AITA for no longer wanting to house my now ex partner of almost a year?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

Tadows_daddy