'AITA for no longer wanting to give a HOUSE to my sister?' 'Our mom didn't have a will.'

"AITA for no longer wanting to give a HOUSE to my sister? It's my portion of inheritance..."

A few years ago our mom passed away unexpectedly and she didn’t have a will, so splitting the assets has been more of a headache than any of us anticipated. Most of us (multiple siblings involved) are of a mind that we need to prioritize relationships with each other because we understand longterm damage that feuding over material things upon someone’s death can bring to families.

Our mom loved her house and spent her time turning it into a dream home before her death. Some didn’t want it sold off. It was then proposed that one of our sisters who has young children be given the house because she was looking at travel trailers for housing and it would be a long term, affordable, and stable home.