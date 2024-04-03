'AITA for telling anyone who asks why I don’t bake for our hall anymore?'

I left a note saying the cupcakes were free to whoever with my apartment number on it (the security guard said I had to) That started this semi tradition of me putting whatever extra goods I have on a free table in the lobby area. Others started to do it a little too. It has worked well so far. I like the environment it has created. Problem came when one of the neighbors knocked on my door.

She introduced herself, said she’s from another apartment floor and that she, in a visibly upset way, was very unhappy with me leaving unattended food out. One of her kids, allergic to peanuts, had some of my peanut butter brownies.