'AITA for refusing to take my step-daughter with me on vacation?'

He even told me that he would with send her aunt and cousins with us, so that she could watch her there. I refused because this is a family vacation and I don't want a strange family tagging along. Plus, he could just send them all on a separate vacation away from me.

He refused because she wants to be with her siblings. I really need objective opinions on this. Am I being an a$$h0l3 by refusing to let her go with me?

ChiquitaBananaKush

NTA

"my husband said she told him she will be on her best behavior."

The fact that she told him and not you, proves it will be exactly how you imagine.