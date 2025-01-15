Husband draws line on family handouts after years of wife’s relatives mocking his now successful career. AITA?

Her family has taken note, and they are constantly asking to go out to eat with us, hang out with us, etc then get mad when I never pay for the meals, the outing, the vacation, etc (aside from my part of the tab, obviously). Looking back, I understand why they never had money, they were living well beyond their means, but if it makes them happy then it is what it is.

I let my wife do whatever she wants with her money (which sometimes includes buying stuff for her family, which I support her doing with her money if that's how she wants to spend it).