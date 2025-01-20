'AITA for offering no sympathy for my husband after his dad crossed a boundary?'

But this is where maybe I'm the a%$^ole - "I love you, but does this maybe give you some context for how it felt when you did the same thing to me?" He then gets even angrier and tells me that it's not the same situation at all, criticizes me for making it about myself, says I have a victim mindset, he just needs support from me and not "whatever this is".

I then also blew up at him, defending myself, and we've hardly spoken for the rest of the night. I can't wrap my head around him wanting sympathy from me after repeatedly hurting me with almost the same behavior.