Google Lens ruins friendship when it reveals 'junk' art was supposedly worth thousands. AITA? UPDATED

So about 10 months ago, my friend gave me three little artwork pieces that they thought were really ugly and they hated. I absolutely adore them and I think they’re very pretty so I have them in my living room and so I redecorated my living room and rearranged everything so I could have these paintings in a very specific spot.
One day they were over and one of my friends that they have yet to meet until that day was over as well . My other friend who did not give me the artwork looked up the art pieces through Google lens because they also liked them and wanted to get some for themselves.
That friend found out that the artwork that was given to me was worth $1000 per piece . And I said wow, that’s an insane price. So the friend who gave me the art pieces told me that I needed to give them back to him. And he started taking him off the wall and I said absolutely not. You gave those to me.
He started yelling at me because I wouldn’t give them back. Then he said I better pay him $3000 for all of them and I said no because you gifted them to me almost a year ago. So he told me that he was gonna call the police and he left because me and my other friend kicked him out. Am I the AH for keeping them?
UPDATE: So a funny thing happened, the other friend who priced them also looked up something they also gave me and realized the price of it. So both of these friends are wanting their stuff back. So today, I am planning on just giving them the art pieces and the other items that both have given me over the past few years.
It’s really disheartening to have to go through this. But dealing with this drama is worse than just redoing my living room and getting rid of the things that they gave me back to them.
The friend who looked up the price of what they gave me and said that they were just lending me the items. Even though I have written proof that they were given to me. So both friends are going to be acquaintances from now on. Life is weird.
UPDATE 2 : So another funny thing happened. Both of them met up to go hang out because they both made me the common enemy. I did give back the other things to the second friend, but I do have the artwork pieces due to me, giving them a couch around the same time that was worth $2000.
The artwork is being appraised currently. One of my siblings, friends girlfriend, appraises artwork. A weird lineup but we’re figuring that out now. She came and grabbed the pieces about 11 AM today.
For some reason, I feel like this art is not going to be worth $3000 in total.
Honestly, life isn’t worth this stress so I’m just gonna take it as a loss and move forward.
UPDATE 3: They have been appraised!
And this part is actually funny.
So the relative of that friend who gave them the art pieces is the one who made them. The relative copied a style from a different artist and recreated the pieces for that friend. The relative signed the back. And when the person who appraise the artwork told me the artist name, I laughed because that’s that friends relative. lol
I let that ex friend know that their relative created the pieces for them. I told him since they were made by his relative, I would happily give them back. After I said that this ex friend said I could just throw them away because he didn’t want them anymore.
Since it had no value money wise to them they did not care. So technically, I have three art pieces that are priceless <3 Anyway, I thank their relative for creating these pieces because without these pieces I would have never known the type of people I was friends with.
NTA. Your friend is for pricing your paintings tho. That felt somewhat inappropriate, in my opinion.
NTA. Assuming your friend has internet access, they could have looked up the price of the art before they gave it to you. Now it's too late. Too bad for them.
The real thing that was appraised was the friendship and it was found to be worthless.
Even if they were appraised at $1000 each, what are the odds that you'd find a buyer for them at that price? Art is like a lot of collectibles. There's book price and there's when you actually attempt to sell them. So even if they had been worth that much, I still think greedy trashed the friendship for nothing.
Ummm NTA... I mean really, your "friend" should have been cognizant of the value of what he was giving away a year ago when he gave them away... not your problem. The police won't do anything either, it's a civil matter. He could sue you, but that won't fly either since it was something he freely gave to you and only wanted it back after the fact when he realized their monetary value...
NTA - This would be grounds to cut that person off forever, the greed is disgusting.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: This is exactly why you need to double check the costs of things BEFORE you give them to someone else. Whether it be a collectible or even just some old antique junk you have in your attic.
At least, if you check the prices, you'll be able to know what it's worth BEFORE giving it away. If it's valuable, then you have the option of selling it instead. Don't be surprised and ask for it back later.