Man tries to call out friend for not giving him a wedding present, calls him tacky. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

BigBigBigTree

"I know you are not supposed to talk to people about gifts, but I feel this situation is an exception." It's not. Not bringing a gift is tacky, but "confronting" him about it is even tackier. YWBTA.

GandalfTheEarlGray

Bro the tone of this is so weird. Are you friends with this guy? You seem to not like him at all. Just stop being friends with the dude if he isn’t putting in the same level of care and consideration into your friendship as you would like. Making it about wedding presents is just weird though and makes you seem very materialistic.

Justsaying0000