'AITA for not explicitly stating my punch is non-alcoholic?'

I told her that I didn’t put any alcohol in it, and asked if maybe someone else had spiked the punch bowl- nobody said they added anything, and one of my coworkers who doesn’t drink even said that they’d also been drinking the punch all evening, and was still completely sober.

I also would like to clarify that I understand how context can matter, like if everyone else was really drunk then that can make even a sober person feel like they’re loaded, but that definitely was not the vibe- Sandy was the only person acting “drunk”. She then got really quiet, and went by herself to the bathroom.