'AITA for telling my daughter's father we are not a family?' Updated 3X

After the meeting there was a moment for teachers and parents to mingle and just talk how the kids are doing. One of the teachers approach me to apologize, saying she didn't know 'my husband and I' didn't like a project she was doing with the kids.

I told her I had no husband and my daughter loved the project and wants to be part of it. The teacher then told me that my former friend was going around talking like he's my husband and he 'represents the family'.

I saw red. I walked to him and very loudly told him we needed to talk in private. In the parking lot I told him we were not a family and that he either will respect I am the only one that can make decisions on my daughter's education or he won't be involved.