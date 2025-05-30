'AITA for not accepting an apology after my GF uninvited me from a group event?' UPDATED 3X

Keinemusik is playing in London in June at Gunnersbury Park. My girlfriend, Tina, is a fan and asked if I wanted to go. I said yes. She also FaceTimed her sister Yasmin to confirm she was attending.
Yasmin is bringing her boyfriend Jim, and Tina’s friend Yvonne is also coming. Yasmin asked Tina to buy tickets. During the call, Tina joked about buying four tickets but not confirming who they were for. She said, “OP and I are going, Yvonne is going—I’m not sure who the fourth ticket is for.”
Over the next few days, Tina repeatedly asked me if I was sure I wanted to go. Each time, I confirmed that I did, as I enjoy their music (even if I’m not as big of a fan as Tina or her friends). I’ve been intrigued by the hype, and events like this are something Tina and I typically do together.
Today, however, her tone shifted. Tina said Yasmin had shown her a new set she thought I might not like. I reassured her I did like their music and asked if she was trying to get me to say I didn’t want to go. To my surprise, Tina admitted she’d been thinking it over and decided she’d like to make it a girls’ night with Yvonne, as they rarely get the chance to do things like this together.
I asked if Yasmin and Jim were still going, which Tina confirmed but said, “I’m not going with them—I don’t think I’ll see much of them.” I felt rejected. Instead of an open and loving conversation, it felt like she drip-fed me hints to manipulate me into not going.
She could’ve said, “I’d like this to be a girls’ night—would you mind inviting a friend?” Instead, it felt calculated, and that she didn’t want me there. What makes it harder is picturing Tina, Yvonne, Yasmin, and Jim having fun without me— and not only not missing me but actively having arranged for me not to be there.
I actually did what Tina suggested earlier and listened to their latest set to make sure I would like it, only to be hurt more when I was temporarily made to be even more excited for the event only to then realise I had to find someone who actually wanted to go with me.
I also sort of don’t want to go on my own or with anyone else because I feel like I’ll be in my head about whether Tina is having more fun without me and it’ll ruin the experience. Tina has since apologised for the way she handled it and admitted that she should have just been honest and direct, but something still isn’t sitting right with me about essentially being excluded from this event.
She did say in passing that perhaps I should invite two other friends (a couple, interestingly enough she assumed they would come as an item even though we seemingly do not) and go with them, but her not wanting to spend this time with me is hurting.
We do have other plans lined up—a trip in December and another event in June 2025—so this isn’t a pattern of exclusion. Still, I can’t shake the hurt, especially since I’m used to us doing things like this together. AITA for not accepting this apology and making a bigger deal out of this?
kharmatika wrote:
INFO: Have you asked her about why she did it this way? Did she answer you? Or would this be the first time you addressed how deeply the manipulation hurt you?
OP responded:
Yes, I asked. She said because she was fearful of causing upset so hoped I would just decide not to come. I asked if there was more to it, because it wasn’t “look I fancy doing this with Yvonne so would you mind inviting one of your friends?"
It wasn’t “look, I feel really bad, I know I said I’d do this with you but I’d like to make it just me and Yvonne” it was a calculated attempt to make sure I didn’t attend (or so it felt) - she assures me that it’s not the case, and that it’s no deeper than her just wanting to go with Yvonne now rather than a larger group.
incospicuous_echoes wrote:
NTA. What’s done is done, but you may want to reevaluate your relationship and see if there’s more signs where you’re often dismissed or overlooked. To me it feels intentional almost on a gate keeping level where the four tickets were always meant to be for them, with you, the interloper, conveniently bailing at the last minute, but your gf still able to go.
OP responded:
The four ticket thing is being taken slightly out of context. The four tickets weren’t intended for the five people in the story, or at least that’s now how I interpreted it. I took it that Yasmin & Jim would likely get their own tickets, Tina was sorting mine, Yvonne’s, and her own, and there’d be a spare for someone else.
Yasmin I think was hoping Tina would buy hers for financial reasons, and maybe the fourth ticket would have ultimately gone to her, or Jim would have bought her one - but I don’t think there’s any chance Tina is buying Jim’s ticket. I included it in the story to demonstrate how it had gone from a “the more the merrier” mentality to “I’d rather you didn’t come” conversation.
Nevertheless, there are a few other signs of me being overlooked, or perhaps not getting as warm of a reception to certain things that her friends would typically enjoy. I’ve raised this with her, because I’m concerned that she’s starting to resent me, but she’s assured me that it’s not the case, that I’m reading into things, that she‘s very committed to and in love with me.
She has been quite self-aware and said there have been instances where in hindsight she has self sabotaged because the relationship is getting more serious and she has been hurt in the past.
SnooMacarons4844 wrote:
I think the friend didn’t want to be an awkward 5th wheel & either purposely didn’t buy your ticket or convinced your gf for the ‘girls night’ with another couple. The friend was already being weird about how many tickets & who they were for.
She said she was buying 4 tickets when she should’ve been saying 5. The whole thing seems sketchy, including your gf trying to get you to back out instead of being honest. Get tickets & go with someone else. Have fun & don’t think about your gf. NTA.
OP responded:
To be fair, I think there might be a four ticket limit and/or she was just griefing her sister about not buying hers for her. I don’t think that was relevant to me getting dropped. The only context it added to the story was that it started off a fun jovial group activity and then I was excluded.
animaniantoo wrote:
Info: Has she previously backed out or pushed you to back out of plans that you've made together? Does she have any history of justifying why "things make sense" when they don't, in fact, make sense? (i.e. Jim is going so it's clearly not a girl's thing.
She's encouraging you to invite a couple which would basically make you a third wheel with a different group at an event that she's also going to be at, at the same time?
OP responded:
She hasn’t previously backed out of nor made me back out of plans we have together. We have been arguing a little recently, about some semi-relevant topics, which I think may play into her not wanting to do this with me. She assures me that’s not the case though and reminds me of all the other things we have planned together.
It’s not uncommon for us not to see eye-to-eye on whether or not things ‘make sense’. A typical argument might see us repeat conversations over and over again not necessarily seeing eye to eye or where the other one was coming from.
She hasn’t been too fortunate with past relationships and I think sometimes my tendency to overexplain things can exacerbate situations where love and reassurance might offer quicker resolve. My view is that I’m not typically the one to pick fights, and I’m the quicker one to forgive/forget/move on (but there are of course two sides to every story).
After a bit of reflection time Tina offered a sincere apology and said in hindsight she'd handled it very poorly. She said I was more important in her life than any gig, and rather than risk causing any more upset she wasn't going to go. I was grateful for the reassurance.
I did think that closer to the time we could likely pick up some resale tickets cheap if we changed our mind, but for the most part, in my current headspace, I figured going to the event would just be a painful reminder of a time I wasn't wanted, so I would likely rather skip it and try to forget it altogether.
The ticket date came and went and I wondered if Tina had bought tickets. I stopped myself from asking her though, and decided to trust her word from the night prior that she wasn't going to. We patched things back up and got pretty much back on track.
You can probably guess what happens next. A little later I ask how Yvonne took the conversation around tickets, and she was a little evasive saying "we've already had this conversation, she said I handled it really badly etc". I asked her outright if she'd bought tickets, and she hesitated, before confirming she'd bought 3 (1 for her, 1 for Yvonne, 1 for me).
Her view is that we have these very hard to come by tickets for the future now should we decide to go, & if I'm not comfortable she would simply sell them. My view is she had two options: 1. risk not getting tickets, but no risk to upsetting me. 2. zero risk on tickets, but small chance of upsetting me. - she chose option 2 and risked upsetting me (breaking her promise from the night previous).
I feel like she's putting this event ahead of me. She assures me that's not the case, and that buying the ticket and including me was a loving gesture. I'd have "every right to be pissed off" if the evidence showed her buying two tickets, but because it was three, I should accept this came from a place of love.
I asked why if it was so loving she didn't tell me at the time, she said because we had been arguing. I asked why make the commitment one day before to not buy tickets only to then do it, she said she reflected and changed her mind because we might all want to go.
sxfrklarret wrote:
Just another instance of someone accepting sh--ty treatment from a shitty SO because they think they "love" them.
Love, relationship and respect is not difficult. You both kinda suck.
ZealousidealPound118 wrote:
So...you were more important to her than any gig, and she wasn't going to buy tickets. Except that it turned out that you weren't. I don't think this is just a problem with her expressing herself poorly. I think she is expressing her priorities pretty clearly. I'm really sorry.
Significant_Taro_690 wrote:
If she wanted you there she could tell Yasmin and Jim to buy their own and then she could buy 4 and had one for you. (We are a bigger group of friends and do that a lot!) but she did not think it was important for her to have you there.
It's also not a girls trip, she wanted/has bought tickets for Yasmin and Jim. Funny thing with actions like this the harm is done, you are hurt by her behavior because she could not say „I go with my friends“ and invited you first.
And whatever she tries now you still will not forget the feeling that she lied to you and didn't want you there even when she invited you first. In my opinion you are NTBTA. And I think it doesn't change anything if she goes or goes not or goes with you, she ruined the event and the experience for you, its tainted.
OK, for context, we're both mid thirties. We've been dating around just under a year. From the get go, I knew she took d$#gs. I'm not a stranger to them myself. We had a conversation very early on, she confirms that she quite enjoys them on certain nights out, I said that I had enjoyed them more in the past but still took part very infrequently.
In the past couple of months we've been to things together where we've taken a bit of MDMA together and generally had a good time. I do have a bit of an issue with coke. I know two people who've passed from it, I've taken it myself and always thought the negatives far outweigh the positives, and I've seen people do some pretty sketchy stuff when they're on it - so I'm pretty averse to it.
She's had some horrible controlling partners in the past. I've been cheated on in the past (one SO with multiple APs, pretty much from day one, I found out over a horrible drip feeding realisation that continued even after the relationship ended)
Recently our relationship has been pretty off. We're in different cities at the moment and we argue a lot, mostly just silly communication things, but still we're susceptible to falling out a bit. Nothing has been particularly monumental to be "relationship ending" stuff and for the most part our fall outs are caused by us both wanting the same thing (the relationship) but communicating our needs poorly.
We had a night out together recently and she took a bit of MDMA. I had a suspicion when she got back from the toilet, and asked her and she confirmed. I said that I was a little disappointed because we had an agreement to tell each other these things before we did them, not after. She apologised, the night was good, I decided not to partake.
That night at the hotel we had a bit of a blowout about drugs in a relationship, trust etc. She expressed that she should be trusted to do these things, and that she knew that if she took c0!e on a night out that I would likely be really hurt by it.
I said that the trust element was more important that the coke element, but did say I didn't like coke, found it icky thinking of her doing it, and know a lot of people who've f#$ked up relationships by doing it. She has done c#$e 5 times this year and assures me she only does so in very small amounts.
On the journey back we'd been texting about our relationship. I communicated that I need to see that she can stick to her word. I said I need to see that she remembers the things that she's told me that she'll do and follow through to them, that trust and keeping our word is the most important thing to me in a relationship.
This was off the back of the thing the night before, off my experience with my ex, and off the back of a few other conversations recently. She was very concerned that the relationship wasn't in as great of a place as it has been, and feels we perhaps both have been self-sabotaging it as it's starting to get more serious.
We spoke on the phone when I got off the train and she told me that plans to see a friend for her birthday had come to fruition (she'd previously thought the friend would be too unwell). Our conversation around the relationship was cut short, I still wanted to offer more reassurance. She said that if her friend (notorious coke user) had a bag that she wouldn't partake, I was grateful.
The night got off to a start and she texted to say her friend did have a bag, and that admittedly she was a little tempted, but she wouldn't "because she knows how important it is to me". Over the course of the next two hours, she repeatedly said that she might do it if it was OK with me.
I said I'm not making that decision for her, that she knew the pros/cons either way, she knew the likelihood of it causing hurt, reminded her of all that she'd said the night previous, and reminded her that just hours ago she'd told me I was more important. She decided to do it. Told me before doing so, told me after doing so, and committed to keeping me updated through the night.
Admittedly, I went to a really bad place. It reminded me of my cheating ex (who also used c#$e) and how I would be drip-fed information or have things change suddenly on nights out. My head went to a place where if she was prepared to prioritise c#$aine use over safeguarding our relationship, what else is she prepared to do?
Anyway, I couldn't sleep all night, until I knew she was home safe. Her night out (bars) ended around 1am but she went back to the friends house until 7am (c#$e consumption apparently stopped at 3am). I was beside myself with completely irrational thoughts after the trust was broken, like has she taken a guy back there, could they invite guys around later.
What if they ordered more and the dealer did something horrible to them, what if one of them suffered a heart attack or health complication...very invasive thoughts and I'm not proud to say I was really quite needy in terms of texting her etc. It genuinely was all innocent enough, just the two of them sat chatting and dancing and apparently being quite positive about me/our relationship.
I sent her a message in the morning explaining how upset I was that she'd acknowledged how important not doing it was to me, then decided to do it anyway. Predicting my pain then doing the thing that would inflict it. I said I wasn't expecting her to give up d#$gs for life, but just hoping she'd been a little more sensitive to the relationship dynamic at that moment and make a decision for us rather than her.
She called me like 15 times when she woke up (I was still asleep, not having got to sleep until circa 7am), text me saying how sorry she was and when we finally spoke on the phone said that she was consumed with regret.
She asked me if I could forgive her and I said I could, but that I couldn't go back to that headspace ever again, and if ever there was a specific promise made by her, with a connection to me/the relationship "I won't do x because you're more important" that she broke, I would likely be gone.
She text me saying she had made the decision never to do coke again (I had said to her the night before not to make this promise as it will feel hollow and she's said similar before when she's hungover which never comes to fruition - "don't get my hopes up and say you'll never do it again).
I asked that she not commit to that in this state and instead give it some real consideration before saying she was going to do something, rather than risking breaking another promise.
Whereas her text said "I will never touch the stuff again" and "you are more important than d#$gs, the most important" she has since adjusted this to clarify that it is only coke that she is swearing off, not other drugs, MD for instance, because "you've never had a problem with that."
Anyway, in the days following she has not necessarily withdrawn her apology, but she thinks that I over reacted a little, and seems concerned that I will now an issue with her going on nights out, and has said that she's worried about me finding an opportunity to end things if she breaks the tiniest little promise in the future.
She asked what the repercussions would be if for instance having sworn off coke now, we decided in a year or so's time when the trust had been rebuilt to reintroduce it into our lives.
I gave up all d@$gs when I was in my past relationship (of circa 10 years) and I think she's worried I'm going to expect to do the same in this one. My partner asked me to and I obliged because I saw that the relationship had potential and narcotics have zero net gain, so it was an easy choice. I've said it feels like c#$e and going out are more important to her than I am.
She's said that she doesn't want to relinquish her autonomy and that she feels I'm being controlling, and should be paying more attention to how loyal she is as a partner, basically saying "you're acting like I cheated" and telling me with her friend's assistance and proof in terms of screenshots between her and her friend how she essentially refuses to interact with men on nights out now.
(Essentially 'look I slipped up but it isn't an indicator that I'm going to cheat'). I can't get my head past that moment in the night where she must have thought "this is going to hurt him/have implications but I'm going to do it anyway and face the consequences tomorrow". I don't know if my past is making this way worse than it needs to be, or if this broken promise really is a big deal. AITA?
TLDR: My girlfriend and I, both in our mid-thirties, have been dating for 10 months. While we’ve used MDMA together occasionally and had good experiences, I’ve been clear about my aversion to c0caine. Recently, on a night out, she promised not to use coke but later admitted she did, despite knowing how important it was to me.
This broke my trust and triggered intrusive thoughts tied to past infidelity. She apologized, promised not to do it again, but later expressed feeling controlled and said I overreacted. Now I’m stuck questioning if my reaction is due to my past or if her actions genuinely threaten the relationship. It feels like she prioritized her choice over us, and I’m struggling to move past it.
Lyntho wrote:
Hey dude, I’ve seen your other posts- there is an issue in your relationship and it’s not just her actions. She doesn’t respect you, every time you have posted has been around her trickle truthing you and lying- at what point do you value yourself and walk away? At what point is her mistreating you enough?
This goes beyond misunderstandings. She has repeatedly, consistently, disrespected your boundaries and lied to you. You even say yourself that she says she’ll quit but doesn’t mean it, yet still lies and says she will anyway. You’re a boiling frog bud. Jump out of the pot.
Seltzer-Slut wrote:
I couldn’t read the whole thing, so forgive me. I’m 34. I did plenty of MDMA and c#$e in my early 20’s. I can’t imagine doing it now. First of all, the threat of fent#$yl has skyrocketed in the last year, and dealers cut c@#e with it.
So, even though I always thought c#$% was just a weaker version of adderall, it’s more dangerous now than it was before. With MDMA, I can’t imagine dealing with those come downs and the lasting serotonin depletion.
I also am a huge introvert and I never liked to party, and now I have stopped going out past 9pm (for better or worse) and I would not want a partner who goes out and parties a lot, even if they are completely sober. It’s just a lifestyle incompatibility. That being said, you cannot change her substance use. It has to be her decision, otherwise it won’t work. All you can control is your own behavior.
Magdovus wrote:
I think there's a fundamental issue that she isn't addressing. The basic fact is that you can't trust her word and she doesn't seem to care about that, she's willing to immediately start to row back on her promises when she realises she doesn't want to keep them.
Vegetable-Debt7737 wrote:
Your reaction is def based on past situations and trauma. It’s understandable but also can feel suffocating to your partner. There should be actual understanding or it won’t work.
My post history gives a little background on our relationship. Some of the posts have been in here. We had some issues toward the end of last year. They got worse before they got better, and we nearly called it quits at the end of January. But, then they did get better. We’ve had some really lovely times since.
A lot of the issues (me feeling like I wasn’t a priority in her life) went away, or at least were muted. A lot stayed. We argued - on average every nine days. The thing I find toughest is that most of the arguments are rooted in insecurity. On the deepest level, she’s just scared that I’ll leave - and would seemingly rather either control that herself or at least perpetually test me to see if I’m safe.
Perhaps it’s easier to live with having blown the thing up yourself than facing what it feels like to have someone decide you weren’t enough? I just wish I could have made her feel safe enough. I know she couldn’t help it. That’s the toughest part. She just wanted to be nice, to be good, to feel safe. I really wish it could have worked.
For clarity, I left her. The final disagreement was she sent me a sexy photo and then got very upset when I said I’d reciprocate the following day (apparently I should have instantly replied with one, I just wasn’t feeling too great and she sent it on once-view so I could barely get in the mood before I thought best to reply and tell her how sexy she looked).
I get it’s not great sort of forcing someone into that but for me more than anything it was just another argument that didn’t need to happen, the straw that broke the camels back kind of thing.
She later said her actions made her feel disgusted. She begged for another chance, I stayed strong, but then she asked if we could talk hours latter and when I agreed she said she’d given it some thought and we should break up.
I guess that helps her process it. It’s been amicable since. Her being level headed in sorting out logistics makes me miss the version of her that isn’t volatile and wonder what could have been.
It’s tough! I’m not even sure what I want from this post.
I guess I wanted to update those who helped when I needed it previously, so there was some conclusion to the story, and also kinda wonder am I over reacting to the breakup…or was I over reacting in breaking up with her? I’m sure people will jump on the past stories & the photo thing and say I’m better off without, but I really could see the good in her. It’s a shame. Anyway, it helps to talk about it.
MembershipDecent9454 wrote:
Ugh I used to be this girl. I had a lot of defense mechanisms like this, and responded the same way. You can become the sum of your problems, or you can be better then your problems.
OP responded:
How did you overcome it?
MembershipDecent9454 responded:
I had to stop dating for awhile. Took up a lot of hobbies and traveled the world solo… my world of issues in my head seemed so small in comparison. I went through heavy therapy and now that I’m older, I am married and have a kid.
OP responded:
Thanks for replying. She’s said her intention is to be single for a while, continue her therapy, and try a similar path. She’s 34 though, so later in life than when you went through your journey, by the sounds of it. I really hope she can get better. I feel so sorry for her.
dmd98 wrote:
Not over reacting. I’m sorry you miss her.