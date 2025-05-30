'AITA for not accepting an apology after my GF uninvited me from a group event?' UPDATED 3X

I feel like she's putting this event ahead of me. She assures me that's not the case, and that buying the ticket and including me was a loving gesture. I'd have "every right to be pissed off" if the evidence showed her buying two tickets, but because it was three, I should accept this came from a place of love.

I asked why if it was so loving she didn't tell me at the time, she said because we had been arguing. I asked why make the commitment one day before to not buy tickets only to then do it, she said she reflected and changed her mind because we might all want to go.

The comments kept rolling in.

sxfrklarret wrote: