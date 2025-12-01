'AITA for not accepting an apology from my ex-husband's estranged wife?'

I told a couple of my friends about the apology and following incident and they said I should have accepted it because she was a victim of his lies too and for all I know he did the same to her. They told me I couldn't expect her to believe me over the man she was dating and all the people in his life who believe him over me. They said it was harsh when she could have simply left without ever apologizing.

I would have preferred that. After the hell she helped put me through I have no wish to ease her guilty conscience and my kids want nothing to do with her so it's not like I'm depriving them of anything by refusing. But AITAH?

This is what people had to say to OP:

That-Dragonfly7224 said: