'AITA for not accepting a dozen roses from my husband after my surgery?' UPDATED

I chose to write this it in AITA because when this did happen, my husband made it seem like I was the ungrateful one for not appreciating his "thoughtful gesture." Even though many years have gone by, I thought it would be interesting to get feedback on this event in my life. So, for those who thought this was a fake story, it's not.

So, yes, 15 years have gone by, and for those who I haven't responded to, I AM getting divorced now. Other life events took precedence to getting a divorce soon after this had happened, and in 2010, I wasn't ready to make that decision. I found out that he was an addict and I tried to help him in his recovery.