'AITA for not accepting my husband's expensive Christmas gift?' 'The limit is $100.'

"AITA for not accepting my husband's expensive Christmas gift?"

I (42F) and my husband (43M) have been together for about 25 years now. Our wedding anniversary is even Christmas Day! So, to put it simply, I love Christmas! This year will be our first Christmas as empty nesters. Our child has flown the coop and so I said that I would like to keep Christmas small.

I've got multiple chronic illnesses and over the years the work of making Christmas magical has gotten more and more difficult. So, both of us agreed a week ago to cap the total amount spent on each other at $100, so the gifts would be just regular things we like. I sent him an Amazon wishlist and additional shops with items to choose from.