AITA for not accepting to pay full price for my coworker's food delivery meals?

Thank you! I told her exactly this next time I saw her and the issue was squashed. Lesson learned.

witsendgame wrote:

80 DOLLARS FOR TWO MEALS??! That’s more than most restaurants for a dinner. That’s wild. Do not pay that.

OP responded:

That's what I said to my other coworker lol, might as well just go out to dinner for that price.

Embarrassed-Row-2025 wrote:

NTA, if she was to charge you like that, she should have provided a list for you to choose from. Honestly, I would have said "I thought you were giving them away so you didn't have to toss them" (and she does have options like preparing them and freezing etc)

She wants awkward...give her awkward.