'AITA for not accepting the role of Best Man at my niece's wedding?' 'She wants me to enter with my ex-wife.'

"AITA for not accepting the role of Best Man at my niece's wedding because she wants me to enter with my ex wife?"

Me (36) and my ex-wife (34) were married for ten years and have been separated (Divorced) for 4 years because she cheated on me with one of the interns. This betrayal was a blow to me, because we had built a whole future together.

Even without children, something that as I was sterile and I could never provide her, something that had never been a problem for us until she made a point of throwing it in my face when I caught them in the act to justify herself.

My whole family knew about it and stood by me in the separation except my niece who was always very attached to both of us and especially to her, and said that I should forgive he. And although it hurt me to disappoint her, I couldn't go on with the marriage.