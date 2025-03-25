'AITA for making my SIL cook a dish that she's highly allergic to?' UPDATED

Pretty sure your brother was mad because that’s incredibly disrespectful. I wonder how it feels for Emily to try to opt out of cooking something she’s allergic to, only to be told by her family that her health isn’t that important to them. And then she goes to YOUR family’s house where you do the exact same thing.

Plus it sounds like she cooked, then tended to 7 CHILDREN while you all ate. No wonder her husband wanted to make her something other than cereal.

I almost never comment on these, but you’re a MASSIVE @$$hole taking advantage of someone that’s just too nice to stick up for herself. YTA so hard.